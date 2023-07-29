The area of Creek Ridge Road and US 220 (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck and a man is being charged with DWI as the result of a crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, officers came to Creek Ridge Road near the US 220 South off-ramp after getting a report of a crash with a serious injury.

Investigators say that Mickey Osborne, 44, of Greensboro, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord westbound on Creek Ridge Road from the US 220 South off-ramp when he struck a pedestrian who was walking across the westbound lanes of Creek Ridge Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Police say that Osborne was impaired during the crash. As a result, he is being charged with Driving While Impaired.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash. The investigation is still ongoing.