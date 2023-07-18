GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hit and killed in a crash in Greensboro, according to police.

Greensboro Police Department said just before 10 p.m. on Monday, they were called to West Market Street and Muirs Chapel Road about a crash with injury. When they got to the scene, they found Lisa Williams, 59, and she was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

They say that Williams was walking across the street when she was hit by a Nissan Rogue heading west on W. Market St. Police say that it was dark and Williams was not on a designated crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing.