GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died in a crash on Sunday according the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the area of Interstate-40 East and Elm-Eugene Street at 5:06 a.m. in connection to a “vehicle crash with personal injury.”

Officers say that Shaun Hall, 44, was driving a Toyota Tundra eastbound on I-40 when he struck a pedestrian running in a “northern direction” across the freeway.

The pedestrian died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Police were unable to identify the pedestrian at the time of this incident. They are described as a white male between the ages of about 40-50-years old.

Once identification is made, police say that the next-of-kin will be notified.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.