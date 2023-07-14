GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Participatory Budget Program allowed people to give input on how the Greensboro City Council should fund community projects.

It funds several city-wide projects and community projects. The suspension came as a surprise to community members.

People living in the Glenwood area voted to have a teen talk program at the Glenwood Library Community Center.

That program was going to be funded by the Participatory Budget Program this year.

“The suspension of the program came as a surprise to me,” said Patricia Wisneski, a member of the Participatory Budget Commission.

Glenwood community residents are involved in the program and want to see their community improve.

For years, the community had ideas and proposals to make the area better. Their voices were heard when the Participatory Budget Program took place in 2018.

“We got … a nice bus shelter on Glenwood Avenue. We got an extension to our sidewalk. We have made some improvements in our parks. So it’s been a really nice thing for our neighborhood,” Wisneski said.

But now the program is being suspended for a year.

The projects that city residents from District 1 voted on for this year, like bus stop seating, park improvements and a teen talk program will have to wait for next year.

“I think it was it was nice to have people interacting with the city process and getting … kind of a direct say in things that were implemented in our district … It’s disappointing,” Wisneski said.

The city of Greensboro will be using the $500,000 from the program this year to increase police officer salaries.

“This was a challenging budget year due to sizable pay increases for our first responders and city employees as well as large increases in raw material costs for infrastructure items greatly impacted our budget. We were forced to reduce costs in all departments wherever possible. For that reason, we moved the funding of the Participatory Budget projects from this budget year to next year,” said City Council Member Tammi Thurm.