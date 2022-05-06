GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County building is listed as one of the most endangered historic places in America.

The Palmer Memorial Institute, known as the Charlotte Hawkins Brown historic site, is on a list by the National Trust for historic preservation.

The sprawling campus in Sedalia in eastern Guilford County was transformative for African Americans over seven decades.

Museum staff are still working to raise funds and decide what to do with the dormitory buildings once they are restored.

The Charlotte Hawkins Brown historic site is open Tuesday through Saturday for tours.

There is a small fee for admission.