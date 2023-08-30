GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In two months, the process will be underway to bring the pallet homes back to Pomona Park in Greensboro. There is a discussion about adding more units. Right now, there will be enough beds for 56 people to stay warm during the winter months.

The Doorway Project will officially take over the field on Nov. 1 by moving the pallet homes out of storage and bringing them to the site. The city crews will start assembling the pallet homes on Nov. 2 and within a few days, all 30 should be up and functional.

“I think we have mastered that … We can do it efficiently and also in a way that it will continue to protect the ball field,” said Troy Powell, the neighborhood impact manager for the City of Greensboro.

City crews are ready to get to work for the second year of the Doorway Project.

“It’s the doorway to the services that our unsheltered population needs,” Powell said.

There is still work to do before November to select the people who will get to live inside.

“We work closely with the Continuum of Care here in Guilford County, which is all of our service providers that work with our homeless residents. From that list, we will receive referrals that would be most appropriate for those shelters,” said Liz Alverson, the supportive housing analyst for the City of Greensboro.

These homes are meant to be a stepping stone to permanent housing.

“They have a place to stay. They have a place to keep their things. There is a 1500-watt heater. It has a smoke detector, has lights, provided electricity,” Powell said.

There is a total of 30 units, and most of them will have two beds. However, two pallet homes will have only one bed because they will be ADA-compliant. One pallet home will be dedicated to 24/7 security, which leaves a total of 56 beds to fill.

But it won’t necessarily be the same 56 people all season. As soon as they find permanent housing, they can move out.

“As soon as a bed is available, we want to quickly refill it with someone who is on the waitlist,” Alverson said.

The program runs until the end of March. They will start to take down the units in the final two weeks. That’s nearly five months for people to have a place to call home this winter.

“It gives a person a little more dignity, and I think that is one of the first steps to helping a person out,” Powell said.

Earlier this month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan asked if more pallet homes could be added this year. An additional 10 pallet homes would cost around $141,000 for purchase and shipment, according to a memo sent to the city council.

However, there is no plan on how to fund that and where those homes would go. The city council is expected to get an update on that sometime in September.