Page High School SRO to retire after 13 years: ‘These kids are just unbelievable’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After more than a decade protecting Page High School, Officer Aaron Griffiths plans to retire from his position.

“It’s kind of bittersweet…I’m going to miss a lot of this stuff,” he said Tuesday.

Officer Griffiths, known fondly as “OG” by students, sat down with FOX8 on National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.

“This job is really the best in the department,” he said.

He explained forming connections with the students helps him better investigate tips and build a mutual respect.

“Most of our job is actually being somewhat like a social worker or a counselor to these kids. Sometimes, we’re the only adult they actually can speak to on a regular basis,” he said. “Sometimes, we’re the only adult these kids trust.”

In cases involving criminal activity, Greensboro police school resource officers try to keep kids out of the juvenile or adult justice system through deferral.

“95% I believe is the number of possible charges that were deferred,” Officer Griffiths said.

He plans to stay with the school until October when he will pack up a file cabinet filled with cards and other mementos from students and teachers.

“The one thing I’m probably going to take with me is that these teenagers are doing more than I could have ever done when I was growing up. They’ve got more opportunities to better themselves, and they’re taking advantage of it,” Officer Griffiths said.