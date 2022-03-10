Overturned tractor-trailer slows down traffic on I-40 in Greensboro near Mt Hope Church Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer that overturned and reportedly caught fire is causing a backup on I-40.

The truck overturned near Mt. Hope Church Road and I-40 East, near the intersection of I-40 and I-85 Northbound.

Multiple agencies are on the scene. The fire seems to have been contained, but FOX8 is working to find out details on what the truck was hauling.

Traffic may be impacted for the morning while they work to clear the scene. No word on any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn as of yet.