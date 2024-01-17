GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 34 NC A&T University buildings don’t have heat due to weather-related damage, and Thursday classes have been suspended, according to a statement released by the university.

Students who live in residence halls affected by the heat outage are asked to go home if possible. Students who can’t will be accommodated, the university says.

FOX8 has been told that no students in residence halls without heat are allowed to stay in their rooms on Wednesday night.

The university released the following statement on Wednesday:

Weather-related damage to North Carolina A&T heating systems requires replacement parts and repair work that cannot be completed before the weekend. Therefore, all classes remain suspended for Thursday, Jan. 18. Where necessary, telework should continue for employees assigned to buildings affected by the heating outage. Students who live in affected residence halls are encouraged to return home, wherever possible. For students who cannot return home, Housing and Residence Life has secured alternative accommodations. Students who have not already done so should see their residence hall director for further instructions. The university will move to exclusively remote instruction for Friday, Jan. 19. A decision regarding operations for employees on Friday will be made tomorrow (Thursday). Please continue to monitor official university communications channels for additional information as it becomes available. Campus Buildings Without Heat Barbee Hall

Barnes Hall

Benbow Hall

Brown Hall

Campbell Hall

Carver Hall

Cooper Hall

Corbett Gym

Craig Hall

Curtis Hall

Dowdy Building

Fort IRC

Frazier Hall

Gibbs Hall

Graham Hall

Haley Hall

Harrison Auditorium

Hines Hall

Hodgin Hall

Holland Hall

Marteena Hall

McNair Hall

Merrick Hall

Monroe Hall

Moore Gym

Morrow Hall

New Science Building

Noble Hall

Price Hall

Smith Hall

Speight Hall

University Galleries

Vanstory Hall

Williams Dining Hall Campus Buildings Not Affected Academic Classroom Building

Aggie Suites

Aggie Terrace

Aggie Village – Halls 1 through 6

Alumni Foundation Event Center

Annex Building

Blount Health Center

Bryan Fitness Complex

Campus Recreation Center

Coltrane Hall

DeHuguley Building

Environmental Health and Safety Building

ERIC Building

F.D. Bluford Library

Pride Hall

Proctor Hall

Student Center

Ward Hall NC A&T State University