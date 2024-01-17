GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 34 NC A&T University buildings don’t have heat due to weather-related damage, and Thursday classes have been suspended, according to a statement released by the university.
Students who live in residence halls affected by the heat outage are asked to go home if possible. Students who can’t will be accommodated, the university says.
FOX8 has been told that no students in residence halls without heat are allowed to stay in their rooms on Wednesday night.
The university released the following statement on Wednesday:
Weather-related damage to North Carolina A&T heating systems requires replacement parts and repair work that cannot be completed before the weekend. Therefore, all classes remain suspended for Thursday, Jan. 18. Where necessary, telework should continue for employees assigned to buildings affected by the heating outage.
Students who live in affected residence halls are encouraged to return home, wherever possible. For students who cannot return home, Housing and Residence Life has secured alternative accommodations. Students who have not already done so should see their residence hall director for further instructions.
The university will move to exclusively remote instruction for Friday, Jan. 19. A decision regarding operations for employees on Friday will be made tomorrow (Thursday).
Please continue to monitor official university communications channels for additional information as it becomes available.
Campus Buildings Without Heat
- Barbee Hall
- Barnes Hall
- Benbow Hall
- Brown Hall
- Campbell Hall
- Carver Hall
- Cooper Hall
- Corbett Gym
- Craig Hall
- Curtis Hall
- Dowdy Building
- Fort IRC
- Frazier Hall
- Gibbs Hall
- Graham Hall
- Haley Hall
- Harrison Auditorium
- Hines Hall
- Hodgin Hall
- Holland Hall
- Marteena Hall
- McNair Hall
- Merrick Hall
- Monroe Hall
- Moore Gym
- Morrow Hall
- New Science Building
- Noble Hall
- Price Hall
- Smith Hall
- Speight Hall
- University Galleries
- Vanstory Hall
- Williams Dining Hall
Campus Buildings Not Affected
NC A&T State University
- Academic Classroom Building
- Aggie Suites
- Aggie Terrace
- Aggie Village – Halls 1 through 6
- Alumni Foundation Event Center
- Annex Building
- Blount Health Center
- Bryan Fitness Complex
- Campus Recreation Center
- Coltrane Hall
- DeHuguley Building
- Environmental Health and Safety Building
- ERIC Building
- F.D. Bluford Library
- Pride Hall
- Proctor Hall
- Student Center
- Ward Hall