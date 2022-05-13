CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s outgoing police chief, Brian James, has a new job.

Brian James announced his retirement from the Greensboro Police Department last month. He’s last day one the job is May 31, and he’ll start as chief of the UNC Police on July 1, according to a release from UNC. Mayor Nancy Vaughan tweeted the release with her best wishes for Chief James.

Teresa Biffle, a 27-year veteran of the force and deputy chief of the management bureau, will serve as interim police chief while the city searches for James’s permanent replacement. The city will work with an executive recruiting firm to help in the search.

“I was born and raised here, grew up here, and it proves that this community can grow its own leaders,” James said, reflecting on the announcement of his retirement.

James had led the Greensboro Police Department as its 23rd police chief for the last two years.

UNC Chapel Hill’s statement reads in part that “Brian James, a highly respected leader in law enforcement, has been named chief of UNC Police, effective July 1. Chief James comes to Carolina following his impending retirement from the police chief position at the Greensboro Police Department, where his successes included helping secure mental health resources for his team and the community, participating in community conversations regarding policing and implementing a program to help teenagers gain employment.”

They say that James was selected after a highly competitive national search.