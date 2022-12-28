GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit was hit with a damaging scam.

According to a media release, Alternative Resources of the Triad, the group that puts on Greensboro’s annual Pride festival, fell victim to a PayPal fraud scheme, which resulted in the theft of around $40,000.

They have reported this theft to the authorities and PayPal and are awaiting guidance.

“We have always been good stewards of our money,” says Treasurer Liz Grimes. “This time, we got outsmarted by schemers who are preying off our small nonprofit.”

ART was named Nonprofit of the Year by the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium after the record attendance of their 2022 festival, hosting between 35,000 and 40,000 people during the September festivities.

While they await solutions from their bank and law enforcement, the group is reaching out to the community for help. They want to be able to start planning their 2023 Greensboro Pride Festival and the other events they host for the community.

They are an all-volunteer organization and have no paid staff, all of its money is dedicated to its programming.

You can donate to their GoFundMe. Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities can visit their website.