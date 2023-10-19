GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A stolen car with armed robbery suspects inside was tracked down in Greensboro with the help of OnStar.

Law enforcement agencies worked with the General Motors communications system to not only track the car but also slow it down, eventually leading to arrests.

Early Thursday morning, an armed carjacking happened two hours away in Goldsboro, and the suspects drove the car towards Greensboro before it all came to an end on Creek Ridge Road near the intersection of Rehobeth Church Road.

Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, highway patrol spotted the white SUV on Interstate 40 heading to Guilford County. Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop.

“The next thing you know you hear a whole bunch of sirens, and you see a guy speed down about hit a car in the intersection when he rounds it because he was going too fast,” said Reginald Garris, who was working at his auto shop during the three-minute chase. “It’s bad because we have innocent people out this time of the morning trying to get to work, school.”

OnStar tracked and slowed down the vehicle, the driver stopped in front of Garris’ business and the people inside ran out.

Highway patrol says one shot was accidentally fired when a suspect fell getting out of the car. Troopers found and arrested the driver, Walee Shakeer Mock, 18, and five others. Two handguns were recovered.

Mock faces charges of felony flee to elude, failure to heed to light and siren, careless and reckless driving and several other violations.

All six suspects will be extradited back to Wayne County where they face additional charges for the vehicle theft.

A spokesperson from OnStar says their advisors are trained for these stolen car situations and often work with law enforcement.

The company responds to more than 1,400 stolen vehicle requests every month across the country.