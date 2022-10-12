GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are dozens upon dozens of ways to get to and from school for students across Guilford County, and Wednesday was a day to celebrate every single one of them during National Walk or Roll to School day.

For Grimsley High School Junior Declan Oberlies, it was just a typical ride to school given his preferred method is on top of his unicycle.

“The city could probably learn that transportation can not only be eco-friendly, it can be really cool and fun. And kind of an art form, too,” Oberlies said.