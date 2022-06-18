GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured following a shooting at a nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers came to Club Orion on 4618 West Market Street at 12:37 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

The area surrounding Club Orion (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

There is no update on their condition available at this time.

The suspect is described as the following:

Black man

Dark complexioned

Short

Of a slim build

It is not clear at this time if the shooting happened inside of Club Orion or if it simply occurred on the property.

Police say that investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.