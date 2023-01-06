GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire.

On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, halfway submerged, with one person inside. The person died.

Greensboro Fire say the engine was cold, a sign that the car had been there for a while.

Officers shut down the ramp from Holden Road to eastbound Wendover Avenue and the ramp from Holden Road to westbound Wendover Avenue.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes through the area and to drive with caution.