GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the largest classic car collections in the northeast is up now for grabs.

About 400 classic cars will roll across the auction block in Greensboro, with the keys going to the highest bidders. The auction is happening through Saturday at GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro.

Bidders can make bids online, by phone or online. View the cars here.

The site is a classic car collector’s dream! Four hundred cars, all under one roof, totaling over 6 acres. You’re bound to get your steps in if you want to look at every vehicle up for auction.

“In America, and especially here in North Carolina, if you’re not a car enthusiast, then something is wrong with you because NASCAR was born here in this state,” General Manager Johnny Ransom said.

The owners of GAA Classic Cars took advantage of the Tar Heel State’s motorsports heritage. They have been operating classic car auctions for more than a decade now. The business dates back to when some of the cars on the auction block first hit the road.

“When I got out of college, I was just going to work for the summer. We had 38 salesmen at the time. I ended up being top salesman of the year, so I never got out of the car business,” owner Dean Green said.

At 83, Green is still going strong. He’s tasked with selling one of his best customer’s car collections. Jerry Smith passed away last November but agreed to let others enjoy his hobby. Every car has a story, but a 1957 Bel-Air was among his favorites.

“He loves going fast. Jerry Smith loved going fast. While he added a Corvette motor to it, it was an LS3 (General Motors LS-based small-block engine), and he made it a 4-speed also. He loved black, so he made it black interior, black top, black car,” Ransom said.

A prized 1957 Chevy Bel-Air is among the cars for sale this week at GAA’s auction.

The Bel-Air and the 399 other cars all look shiny and new regardless of age. Processing, picturing, and transporting the collection started months ago — hundreds of work hours, all for one lucky bidder to drive home in their dream ride.

“We don’t know anything but cars, and it’s all we’ve ever done. We all love this. It’s like a family reunion every time we have a collector car auction,” said Ransom.

Organizers believe that if you total up the final bid for every car for auction, it will be between $15 and $20 million. There is no reserve on the cars up for auction, meaning the cars will find new buyers no matter the final price.