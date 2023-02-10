GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Police activity” prompted officers to shut down part of a road in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located.

Police have been at the scene since about 5 a.m. and were still on scene as of 9 a.m.

Police have not provided any additional details on the nature of the police activity.

A nearby business owner said they hope everyone stays safe and fears this could impact business today.

The road is closed until further notice.