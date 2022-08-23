GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.

There have been five police-involved shooting deaths in the Triad in the past two years, and Greensboro Police have been involved at least tangentially in all but one of them.

On Sunday the officer, who has not been identified, shot and killed a suspect who was in a car that had been reported as stolen and the officer had been pursuing.

The incident, just after 9 p.m., developed when officers approached the stopped vehicle suspected of being stolen, and, reports say, after several people fled that vehicle, it struck the police car and accelerated. That’s when the officer fired.

This latest shooting comes about two weeks after a Greensboro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers from various agencies near Clemmons. One of the officers shot the suspect, a man wanted for homicide in Charlotte, in a parking lot after the officer had been wounded.

The other three cases:

In November, a GPD officer shot and killed a suspect who had been barricaded in a house after fleeing a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy. The suspect was known to have numerous weapons.

who had been barricaded in a house after fleeing a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy. The suspect was known to have numerous weapons. And that same month Winston-Salem Police shot and killed a man armed with a machete.

In February 2021 High Point Police killed a suspect who shot three officers during an hours-long confrontation with Josue Drumond-Cruz. He had been barricaded in a house where a woman was found dead. The Greensboro Police Department had officers assisting that Thursday night and Friday morning.

This information was gleaned from a database that The Washington Post created on Jan. 1, 2015, to track shootings by law enforcement officers.

That database shows that some 7,666 have been shot and killed by police in the 7 years and nearly 8 months since then. Some of those shootings have made huge headlines, like Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The Post includes details of each documented shooting.

The Post’s database lists 217 deadly shootings by law enforcement in North Carolina since then (although not yet including Sunday’s shooting), and before that shooting in Clemmons, there was another on Aug. 1 in Yancey County and one on July 22 in Gastonia.

This database doesn’t track when officers get shot, as happened this month in Wake and Wayne counties, but both events could happen at the same time. The Officer Down Memorial Page has data dating back to the 1800s.

History of shootings

Some of the focus on police shootings that inspired the Post to initiate its database was because of the Brown case and a deadly shooting caught on camera in 2015 when a police officer in North Charleston, South Carolina, shot and killed an unarmed man.

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public on Friday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The scrutiny, which led to the wider distribution of body and dashboard cameras and significant review of every shooting – all the officers in North Carolina are subject to review by the State Bureau of Investigation – continues. Many question how often police shoot and what happens to those cases when the shooting could’ve been or should’ve been avoided.

When in 2020 Taylor was shot in her bedroom by police officers who raided her home in the middle of the night because they believed her boyfriend to have drugs for dealing. They in fact had executed the warrant on the wrong person. But no officer originally faced state charges in her death.

That scenario led to national protests and inspired changes in police and government policy. Earlier this month four of those officers were charged on federal warrants for violating Taylor’s civil rights. One has pleaded guilty.

When officers shoot

1 taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Greensboro Police Department headquarters

Officers are trained in acute detail how to respond when confronted by a potentially deadly situation. Those factors include the distance from the suspect and who to aim for the greatest effect.

In 2015 the News & Record in Greensboro asked 10 police agencies in the Triad about cases in which their officers had used deadly force. Their records revealed that 33 people had died in 61 shootings involving law enforcement officers in the 15 years since 2000.

All but one of those 61 cases were ruled to have been justified, and in the one case found not to be justified, an officer paid a fine for a misdemeanor, the N&R reported.

By coincidence, Sunday’s shooting in Greensboro came just four days after District Attorney Avery Crump said three Greensboro Police officers were justified in their use of deadly force in a shooting in the parking lot of GPD nearly a year ago.

An exterior video camera showed Christopher Moore, 41, walking onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. After using an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire, police say Moore attacked Officer J.M. Chavez who was walking inside the building.