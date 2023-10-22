GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after an officer fired their weapon following a chase on Saturday night.

At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, police say that a GPD officer pulled a vehicle over on Lees Chapel Road near Southern Webbing Mill Road. While initiating the stop, the suspect drove away and a chase began.

At some point during the chase, the suspect’s vehicle ran off the road, according to investigators. The pursuing officer then exited his vehicle and told the suspect to exit their vehicle.

Police say that as the officer approached, the suspect’s vehicle accelerated toward the officer and he fired his weapon. No one was struck by the discharge and there we no visible injuries.

There was a passenger inside the suspect vehicle and both were taken into custody. They were also taken to the hospital at their request.

Investigators say there will be criminal charges at a later date.

The GPD’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine if department policies were followed. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty.