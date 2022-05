GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has closed all lanes in a busy area of Greensboro Monday morning.

Greensboro police say that all southbound lanes of the off-ramp to US 29 will be diverted onto East Gate City Boulevard due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area of southbound US 29 for the time being.

The Department of Transportation estimates this road won’t reopen for several hours.

This is a developing situation.