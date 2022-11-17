GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole.

North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street has been closed due to a crash and will remain closed until further notice, according to Greensboro Police Department.

The closure is happening right outside of Cone Elementary School and is a heavily traveled area, especially for parents and buses who need to drop off students.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and police are still waiting for utility crews to respond after some hit a pole, damaging a powerline and some lights. It does not appear that there are outages associated with this crash, but stoplights in the area are out.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area. No one was injured but the pole that was hit is damaged beyond repair and will need to be removed.