GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three days after North Carolina lawmakers filed a bill which would make drag shows illegal in public places, the Guilford Green Foundation hosted the state’s longest-running drag event.

There were more than 400 people inside Piedmont Hall in Greensboro Friday night for drag bingo.

People of all ages filled tables set up inside and watched as drag performers showed off their dancing and singing skills.

“It is especially important for us to give a little love, a little extra love to our drag entertainers right now,” said the host, Brenda the Drag Queen.

Brenda started off the night addressing House Bill 673, which is moving to a committee in the State General Assembly.

Representative Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County filed the bill, which would classify drag performances as adult entertainment. They would not be allowed on public property or in front of an audience with people younger than 18.

“I said…’here’s an easy fix. I’m just going to classify this as adult entertainment,'” Zenger said. “The drag folks still get to do what they want to do. Parents get to have their children protected. Everybody wins.”

Brenda said Zenger told her this is an issue of minor protection.

“That’s where the anger has come from. It’s not been what they’re doing. It’s who they’re doing it for: kids,” Zenger said.

Brenda disagrees, saying drag performances can help young people be exposed to others like them.

“For them to see if this person can sit and read me a story in a floor-length cut sequin gown, I might just be able to go to school on Monday and make it another day in the face of people that call them weird, call them broken,” she said. “That’s why I say it’s literally life-saving for a lot of people.”

Green Queen Bingo has been happening since 2004.

Since that time, the Guilford Green Foundation has raised more than $700,000 to go toward LGBTQ+ organizations.