GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning.

Police say that around 7:40 a.m. they responded to the 700 block of Jennifer Street about a shooting. When they got to the scene they found someone who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers on scene said that the victim has life-threatening injuries. Greensboro police say that “there are no suspects at large” but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing situation.