GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new memorandum from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services about facilities for unaccompanied immigrant children says there is no specific date for when the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility would have children on campus.

As of Friday morning, the HHS hadn’t rescheduled its recently canceled community briefing, but an updated memo from the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the branch of HHS that would operate the site where unaccompanied immigrant children will live temporarily, lists Greensboro as one of three facilities that are on “warm status” with no scheduled date to have children to arrive.

Large tour buses were spotted last month on the campus of the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, where the Greensboro Influx Care Facility for unaccompanied immigrant children will be operated. (WGHP)

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told WGHP on Friday that her office had not received new information about the briefing, which had been planned for July 27 but canceled on July 26 because of scheduling problems.

That notice came just two days before ORR posted on its website a new fact sheet about facilities that cited those three locations that had been placed on “warm” status.

That includes the Greensboro ICF, which is on the property of the former American Hebrew Academy at 4334 Hobbs Road in Greensboro. DHHS in early June 2022 leased the property for 5 years with an option for 5 more to house about 800 children. A staff of about 1,500 employees is being hired to oversee the children on a 24-7 basis.

This sign for the immigrant facility on Hobbs Road replaced the old American Hebrew Academy plaque. (LORI DENBERG)

But the memo confirms there are no children on the property and there is “no activation date.” It also confirms that the facility is on “warm status,” which means that “a facility is not fully staffed and there are only minimal onsite facility management services.”

Setting an opening date, the memo says, would depend on factors such as “capacity requirements and UC [unaccompanied children] referral rates.”

The other “warm” facilities are:

Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas, which had drawn much scrutiny for how it had handled unaccompanied children as an emergency center before being converted into an ICF in May 2022. The facility went “warm” on June 30. There are no children at Fort Bliss, with no schedule for reactivation.

children as an emergency center before being converted into an ICF in May 2022. The facility went “warm” on June 30. There are no children at Fort Bliss, with no schedule for reactivation. Pecos ICF, located at the Target Lodge Pecos North property in Pecos, Texas, became an emergency center in April 2021, the memo said and became an ICF in June 2022. It went warm on March 11, with no children at the site and no reactivation date.

The fact sheet says that ORR “operates a network of 296 facilities/programs in 27 states” and that “as of today, there are 7,754 children in ORR care.”

There had been suggestions that children could arrive in Greensboro as soon as this month, but the facility has only seen a steady flow of contract employees who work around the clock, parking off-site and arriving for their shifts in touring-sized shuttle buses.

The ORR had said last week in its letter to leaders that the organization provides “an individual needs assessment, a complete medical exam within 48 hours of arrival, appropriate immunizations and medical care, daily classroom education on-site, at least two group counseling sessions and one individual session with a licensed clinician weekly, case management services, outdoor and indoor recreation, contact with family members, and access to legal services.”

More details about the operation

Unaccompanied immigrant children play basketball as staff members supervise them at the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility in a frame grab from a pool video shot during a tour in 2021 in Carrizo Springs, Texas (POOL via REUTERS QUALITY FROM SOURCE)

No public updates had occurred since Vaughan and other community leaders participated in a briefing a year ago. A second session in August 2022 included U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) and other state-level elected officials.

But the updated memo serves also as a sort-of briefing for the community in general, providing insights about how the Greensboro ICF would operate.

The property on Hobbs Road is 100 gated acres that include 31 buildings of 412,712 square feet, an $18 million athletic center and natatorium, a variety of athletic fields and a 22-acre lake. The facility would be used to provide housing, classrooms and recreational facilities for the children.

The American Hebrew Academy, a 501(c)(3) organization, had been a private boarding school, but its enrollment started to wane before the COVID-19 pandemic when it was shut down. It lists the Greensboro Global Academy as an educational program.

The ORR’s memo confirms previously understood plans that the facility would “provide shelter for boys and girls, 13 to 17 years old,” has a capacity of up to 800 beds and will be used for education, housing, mental health, medical and case management needs. Residents were expected to remain for about three weeks.

It also suggests that such facilities have been “a good neighbor in the communities where facilities are located. The impact of these shelters on the local community is minimal.

“Unaccompanied children remain under staff supervision at all times. HHS works in close coordination with local officials on security and safety of the children and community.

“The unaccompanied children in ORR custody do not attend local public schools. HHS arranges for the security of unaccompanied children. On-site security is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

More about the facilities

A separate memo published in 2019 by the ORR describes how children typically are detained while trying to cross the border alone and are referred by another agency, usually the Department of Homeland Security. HHS plays no role in handling the cases until the children are referred.

The ORR says through 2019 that it had provided care and found sponsors for more than 340,000 children. There were fewer than 8,000 in the program’s first nine years, but the numbers rose precipitously since 2011 to about 50,000 in 2019.

ORR says that in Fiscal Year 2021, about 7 out of 10 children at its facilities were 14 or older, and two-thirds were boys. About half of them were from Guatemala and about a third were from Honduras. The rest were from El Salvador and other countries.