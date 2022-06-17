GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle and Greensboro native DJ Reader is investing in affordable housing in Greensboro.

Reader purchased three lots in south Greensboro and plans to build low-cost homes.

“It’s a huge project, but it’s a big deal,” he said Friday. “We just want to do as many as we can, trying to buy the lots and get plans in motion. We’re just going to keep buying them up, and there’s really no limit to it.”

The properties are located near Arlington Park where Reader held a creek cleanup Friday morning.

“You want to go in those areas where you know that there is a need, and you want to make sure that people know that someone cares,” said Felicia Reader, DJ’s mother.

Reader’s foundation, A Son Never Forgets, plans to partner with developers and Habitat for Humanity to help alleviate the ongoing affordable housing crisis.

“With the market prices as high as it is, houses went from like $700 now you’re paying $1,400 for that, so we just want to make sure people know that someone cares,” Felicia said.

As more apartment communities decline section eight vouchers and assistance programs, DJ hopes to work with those tenants.

“I’m just blessed to be able to be in this position…to be able to help these people of Greensboro. Really, those people helped me. These people helped me my whole life, so I just want to be able to give something back. I’m excited about it,” he said.