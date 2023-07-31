GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In an effort to tackle speeding issues in residential neighborhoods, the City of Greensboro has introduced yard signs as a creative and low-cost solution.

The signs, with messages “Slow Your Roll” and “Slow Down,” aim to remind drivers to reduce speed and promote road safety.

The distribution of these signs was based on feedback and complaints from residents regarding speeding problems. So far, the signs have been provided to the Randleman Neighborhood Association as well as in the areas of Stratford Road, Sedgefield Lakes and Erwin Street.

Additional sign giveaways are planned during the upcoming National Night Out event on Tuesday.

“It’s just gotten really bad in the last two or three years,” said Gary Moore, a resident of Stratford Drive. “I just think that people are getting in too big of a hurry to get home, or I know we have some stores up the road here that they may be looking to swing through quicker, too.”

Living on the corner of Stratford and Brookcliff Drives for over two decades, Moore feels like he resides in the middle of a racetrack.

“When they come off of West Ridge down Brookcliff to get to Gracewood, it can easily be up to 45 or 50 miles an hour,” Moore siad. “Even when I turn into the driveway, I have a sharp turn, and they will just push me in the driveway and blow the horn if I don’t move fast enough.”

Jason Rune, a resident of Bellwood Village, shared his perspective on the impact of the signs in his neighborhood.

“On this street here, you’ve just got a massive turn and corner going all the way down and around, and if you’re speeding and not watching, you could absolutely hit somebody,” Rune said. “It’s just a reminder if you’re coming down this hill over here, and you are going a little too fast to try to put your foot on the brake and slow down a little bit to watch around these corners for these kids.”

While the city’s transportation department spearheaded the idea, its success in addressing speeding concerns is yet to be quantified.

The city is not conducting before-and-after speed studies, so the effectiveness of the signs will rely on feedback from residents and observation of changes in driver behavior.

For those interested in obtaining a sign, the city is currently out of stock, but residents are encouraged to either print their own or express their interest in receiving a sign when the next batch is printed.

They can do so by contacting the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY.

City officials have acknowledged that the introduction of these yard signs is just one step in their ongoing efforts to promote road safety and address residents’ concerns about speeding.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation is actively exploring other options and measures to manage neighborhood traffic effectively.