GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the busiest intersections in Greensboro is about to get a whole lot busier with a huge new development.

It will be located at the intersection of Pisgah Church Road and Lawndale Drive.

The builder Koury Corporation is planning to turn it into a place to live, work and socialize.

Digital plans show the redevelopment will have offices, retail stores, restaurants and future multi-family living.

It’s all planned as part of the Cross-point development.

“I’ll be happy to see the building behind them used because it has not been very well utilized for a long time,” resident J.J. Luther said.

It will be a 73-acre redevelopment project off of Lawndale Drive and Pisgah Church Road.

It’s huge project that could bring more businesses and people to Greensboro.

“My only concern is the congestion with the traffic around here because already it’s kind of hard to turn in and out of Walgreens and Fresh Market, so I’m not sure how that’s going to impact traffic,” Luther said.

Developers’ plans show that Marketplace Shopping Center will be replaced with restaurants with rooftop dining, terraced events and even restaurants with drive-thrus.

“Am I going to be sorry to see this building go? Yes. I would love to see some more mom-and-pop shops. … I am going to be sad to see it go,” resident Leslie Vargas said.

Developers are working with current tenants to relocate them to other places nearby.

“Greensboro has been wanting to explode, and we’ve always been on that course for a very long time, so I am a little bit excited to see that,” Vargas said.

Developers had a meeting on Wednesday to discuss further plans. They said those plans could be published in November.