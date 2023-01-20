The old Guilford County Jail, on Tuesday, February 16, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C. (Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new administration building is being built for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The site of the new admin building will be at 401 West Sycamore Street in Greensboro. The old Law Enforcement Center currently sits at that address.

The new building will be 41,000 square feet and is projected to cost $24.5 million from start to finish and is expected to be completed in July 2024. The project has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The current admin building is located at the Otto Zenke Building on 400 West Washinton Street in Greensboro. That building will ultimately be demolished at some point and used as a parking lot for the new building.

The old Law Enforcement Center will also be partially demolished in order to construct the new admin building. That demolition is currently expected to begin towards the end of the month.

West Sycamore Street will be closed throughout the duration of the construction project.

The new administrative building will consist of offices of the Sheriff and the Executive Command Staff.

Several divisions will be in this building. Some of the divisions include:

Professional Standards

Resources Management

Personnel and Training

Community Resource

Legal Process

Real Time Crime Center

The new admin building will also consist of two large training classrooms, a quartermaster room, an exercise/weight room and various other offices.