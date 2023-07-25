GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —A public open house meeting was held on Tuesday for Guilford County residents to ask questions and take a closer look at the preliminary flood insurance rate map at the NC Cooperative Extension Guilford Center.

People got the chance to see the maps and ask questions since the redrawn flood zones could be a bit confusing.

The North Carolina Flood Mapping Program and FEMA are in the process of updating the flood insurance rate maps in Guilford County.

“We did send out letters to about 24 residents in unincorporated areas that may be impacted to a structure that was added to the special flood hazard,” said Eddi Cabrera with Guilford County Communications.

Guilford County last updated its flood maps in 2007. While you might have been in the clear when it came to living in a flood zone back then, things change and the new maps might show differently.

County and municipal employees were at the meeting to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk, and representatives from the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program were on-site to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage and floodplain management.

“On the Guilford County website, we do have that dual map viewers where our residents can view the preliminary flat hazards maps to compare if there has been any changes,” Cabrera said.

The maps may be difficult for some to read. They show if you live in a 100-year flood hazard area or a 500-year floodplain.

“Our goal is to help our residents connect with the correct local official or even state officials from FEMA to help them understand whether their businesses or their homes will be impacted by the flood maps,” Cabrera said. “So just making sure that they have that resource of who to contact.”

People will get help locating their property and finding out their level of flood risk. If owners have a federally-backed mortgage, they’ll be required to buy flood insurance.

Some private lenders may also require it.

“We also want people to know where the flood plain is for safety reasons, of course… Floods … do not read flood maps. The flood map is based on modeling. So any property, even if there’s no floodplain on it, can experience flooding. So we want people to be aware of that as well,” said Brent Gatlin, Guilford County watershed/stormwater engineer and floodplain administrator.

If you want to get your flood designation changed, you can file an appeal with FEMA.