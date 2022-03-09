New Greensboro program could help keep violent crime numbers down

GREENSBORO, N.C.–The city of Greensboro has had 374 aggravated assaults in 2022, which is up 100 cases since this same time last year. At least 65 percent of them involve a firearm.

While city leaders have discussed cracking down on crime for years, what is actually happening to help decrease violence in the city?

A local activist said he’s starting a program that he hopes will be a large piece of that solution. Program leader Anthony Morgan, known as AJ, is calling it the Oasis Program.

“The Oasis Program. What is an oasis? It’s basically water in a dessert. Right now, our neighborhoods are deserts. Food deserts, information deserts, resource deserts,” Morgan explained.

The program is something the civil rights activist has been working on for about two years.

Mentorship is the core framework behind the idea. It’s a life model Morgan said he’s benefited from before he started working on Oasis.

While homicides at this point in time in Greensboro are down from last year’s nine to seven, aggravated assaults involving firearms have increased 65% this year.

“We have to address the deeper root of where all of this stemmed from and where it started, which is a lack of opportunity,” Morgan said.

He believes that opportunity lies within Oasis.

The first thing is to identify which young people between the ages of 12 to 17 years old want that change.

“By going into the neighborhoods and identifying those who want to work, those who want to sign up for this, help change their lives,” he explained.

Then it’s about finding community partners willing to provide training and jobs for the youth in Oasis.

He wants to work with the new businesses coming to the Triad area like Toyota mega-site or Boom Supersonic.

“We’re not talking about giving away all these jobs and not making kids go through the proper training to get these jobs. We’re talking about 5% of these jobs (or) 2%-3% of these jobs going to these inner-city youths,” Morgan said.

While these days Morgan is taking a step back from protests, he’s using that time to make change through this program so his son also sees the endless possibilities in his future

Morgan said he’s hoping to get it up and running within six months.

He needs mentors, entrepreneurs willing to teach or mentor in their field of work, financial advisors and investors willing to help with the funding of this project.

His email is freedopemajorbooking@gmail.com.