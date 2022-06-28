GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center is revealing more details behind the death of their beloved Komodo dragon, Drogo, earlier this year.

On April 6, staff noticed that Drogo seemed lethargic and was not acting like himself, according to a press release from shortly after Drogo’s death. He was monitored and staff believed he might have had a blockage in his digestive system.

By early afternoon, Drogo was unresponsive, and he was taken to the animal hospital on site. He was examined, but no blockage was found. When Drogo woke from the anesthesia, he was responsive and mobile. Early on April 7, however, members of the care team found Drogo dead.



On Monday, the Greensboro Science Center reported that the results of the necropsy—an autopsy for animals—were in.

The center learned that Drogo was suffering from a systemic bacterial infection. The infection caused hemorrhaging and necrosis of his liver. The center believes he got the infection through a lesion in his lower gastro-intestinal tract.

“Unfortunately, because Drogo did not begin showing symptoms until a late stage, it would have been difficult to impossible to detect and hence prevent the infection,” the center said. “By the time he was showing clinical signs on the morning of April 6, the progression of disease would have been too far along to stop.”

Drogo was nine years old.

“Drogo has been a centerpiece of the Greensboro Science Center since his arrival in September of 2016,” said Jessica Hoffman, VP of Animal Care and Welfare. “Our dinosaur gallery renovation was designed around this magnificent species and we couldn’t have asked for a better representative. Drogo was an intelligent and outgoing individual who was loved by all who knew him, especially his dedicated care team.”

The GSC team is grateful for the public’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.