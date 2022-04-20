GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been seven months since the Greensboro Ambassador program started, and already people visiting the downtown area are seeing changes in organization and safety.

Sean Eisenbach is the operations manager for the Greensboro Hospitality and Safety Team. He says since the program began, the team has made connections with all the local businesses.

“The relationships that we’ve built down here with the community, business owners, the residents, the unsheltered, I don’t think it’s something that we expected to go so well,” Eisenbach said.

The men and women walk up and down the downtown area serving as city concierges that help keep people safe, keep the streets clean and give directions for people who may be lost.

Besides a bond between the businesses and people walking around downtown, the downtown hospitality and safety ambassadors also serve as an outreach for those experiencing homelessness.

“The love to help people comes in many different ways, especially with the unsheltered. Connecting them to resources…I think that’s what drives myself and my team to come out here every day,” Eisenbach said.

The downtown ambassadors work seven days a week, rain or shine.

Eisenbach said it is a lot of walking for the team, but there is more love in their heart to help make the city a better place.

“It pushes me and my team to try and make people’s days better, whether it’s just putting a smile on someone or maybe giving them a bottle of water. Whatever it is, we want to make an impact on people’s lives,” Eisenbach said.