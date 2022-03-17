GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Greensboro medical training college will help fill an overwhelming need for more healthcare workers across the state.

Advanced Medical NC Training will help fill vacancies in nursing homes, hospitals, doctor’s offices and open enrollment this week.

“The need for healthcare workers is just astounding,” said Kim Bass, director for the college.

Students will train for nurse aide 1 positions and phlebotomy jobs or continue their education at a nursing school.

“If we have 60 students a semester, and semesters are five-eight weeks, then that’s putting out 60 people every eight weeks that can hopefully fulfill that need,” Bass explained.

Six students enrolled this week ahead with classes beginning March 28.

The college is working with NC Works Career Center, Cone Health, Novant Health and nursing homes to hold career days and secure sponsorships.

“We can only put out as many students as we get in. By working with these…hospitals, around us, if they can help us sponsor students to come in for the training, then we have students to send out to them in the workforce,” said Nurse Aide Coordinator Della Pedano.

According to projections from UNC researchers and the NC Board of Nursing, nursing homes, extended care and assisted living facilities employ the greatest number of licensed practical nurses and face a nearly 50% forecasted shortage of LPNs by 2033.

The training college provides the foundation students need to fill those jobs, offering classes weekly in the evenings and on weekends.

“We had a lady walk in this morning that was with NC Career Works, and she works two jobs, so we’re trying to figure out how to get her in a class that will accommodate her busy schedule,” Bass said.

Advanced Medical NC Training also offers CPR courses in connection with the American Heart Association and the Red Cross.

You can find more information on courses and qualifications here.