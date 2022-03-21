GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The clocks ticks toward June 1 for residents of New Garden Manor, which has put renters at the senior apartment complex under stress as they struggle to find a new place to call home.

“I’ve never been faced with not having a place to stay,” Judy Byers said.

She is one of 14 families who has called the manors on New Garden Street home for the past several years. All of whom are between the ages of 57 and 89 years old.

In February, the renters were shocked to learn their rent would be increasing from $575 per month to $1,230 per month.

Since then, they have had to compete against one another while also helping each other find a new place to live.

Several renters, like Lisa Evans, live either on disability or a fixed income and cannot afford the new rent increase.

“The rent here would take more than my paycheck,” she explained. “I’m going to have to consider living part-time in a hotel and part-time in my car.”

The increase, while within the rights of the property owner, comes at a difficult time as renters struggle to find a place to live.

Lisa and Judy are looking for apartments close to north Greensboro to be closer to their doctor’s offices and to be able to accommodate their physical and health ailments.

However, the search has been next to impossible. During Judy’s searches, she’s found that there are several rentals that show they are available online, but there’s a waiting list.

For Lisa, her searches have started off promising but quickly turned discouraging.

“I’ve called, and you go on these rentals, and you scroll down, and it’ll say, ‘oh, $800.’ Then you click on it, and the actual website of the apartment then it’ll show $1,500, $1,600 rent.”

The renters have begun to get help from the Greensboro Housing Coalition. They have discussed mid-term and long-term solutions to the housing problem.

While those solutions have not been decided upon, it includes working with the property manager/property owner and seeking help from state advocacy groups.

“If there is anyone out there who knows where we can stay, please help us,” Lisastressed as her June 1 deadline approaches.