GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts.

City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event.

“It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

After two back-to-back nights of violence, city officials are making a plea to the community.

“We are not going to solve what happened the last couple of days without the help of the general public,” Greensboro Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. “We need everyone…who knows of gun use to let us know.”

Two lives were lost Tuesday night, bringing the number of homicides in the city to 39 so far this year.

The heartbreaking part of what unfolded outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of Circle Drive was the death of NC A&T University freshman Kaneycha Turner.

“You don’t send your kids to college and expect to get that call in the middle of the night,” Vaughan said.

“This is a senseless act on what should be a celebration. We’re asking for any help we can get for leads in this shooting,” Biffle said.

People in the off-campus apartment complex tell FOX8 an invitation circulated bringing about 75 people to the Cottages Apartments.

As the group was breaking up around 11:30 p.m., people started to argue, and at least a dozen shots were fired.

Israfil Brandon was inside the apartment when he heard glass shatter and bullets pierce his wall.

“Police told me a bullet came through this wall and went across the room. Then it went through my refrigerator…then it went to my washing machine,” Brandon said.

On Wednesday morning, students got a notification alerting them of Turner’s death.

Police say Turner wasn’t a part of the crowd and was not the intended target of the bullet.

“Her family goes through my mind,” said Marcus Woodberry, who lives at the complex. “She isn’t even from here. She just got here so her family has to pick her up and take her back. You get a call that your daughter is dead. She came to college to better her life and not to die.”