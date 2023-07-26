GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live on the 2700 block of Fairway Drive and Pembroke Road not far from the Friendly Center in Greensboro are fed up with a house and the property it’s on not being taken care of.

Neighbors say the house hasn’t been lived in for years, and conditions keep getting worse. We took their concerns to the city of Greensboro’s Housing and Development Office today where a case was just opened on the property.

“Overgrown trees and ivy … the grass hasn’t been mown all summer, and it’s really just in terrible condition,” said Reade Fulton, a neighbor.

The house has broken screens and shutters. The lawn is covered in limbs and overgrowth. Fulton shared photos of rats he’d discovered.

“We just think something should be done, and we’d appreciate some help with that,” he said.

Fulton posted his frustrations on Nextdoor, and the post caught the eye of the Greensboro Housing and Development Office.

“This morning, we had one of our inspectors go out and make an assessment,” said Michelle Kennedy, director of Housing and Development in Greensboro.

The result is a bright yellow violation notice taped to the front door. The city contacted the owner, and they must clean the yard up by Aug. 5.

“If they don’t then we’ll go out and do it, and they’ll get charged for the city having to go out and complete that service,” Kennedy said.

While neighbors say they’ve complained before, the code office could only find one formal complaint from about a year ago when the house was sold.

“There’s no real history of violations for the house or of any substantial violations on that property,” Kennedy said.

Now, the ball is rolling with the violation notice issued, and Fulton was glad to see an inspector on Wednesday morning.

“The inspector coming out is a great sign. I think they realize the neighbors are upset about it, and it’s finally time after years and years of complaints to do something about it,” Fulton said.

For anyone who has a similar issue, you can go to the code enforcement office web page on the Greensboro city website to file a complaint, or you can simply call the city, and they will direct you to their office.