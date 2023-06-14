GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is making a few changes to its popular tool lending program.

Greensboro is making the following alterations to the recently launched Neighborhood Toolbox Tool Lending Center thanks to its “overwhelming participation.”

Anyone looking to pick up or return borrowed tools and equipment must now do so from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday at the Greensboro Sportsplex parking lot on 2400 16th Street.

Greensboro is also no longer offering delivery services for tools and equipment. The program will not operate during City-recognized holidays as well.

The Neighborhood Toolbox is free to use for Greensboro residents. You simply need to fill out a single Lending Request Form regardless of if your project is just for yourself or for a group.

Some of the tools available to be loaned out include but are not limited to:

Push mowers

Rakes

Shovels

Shears

Hammers

Bars

Saws

A full list of available tools can be viewed here.

In order to borrow tools, you need to bring proof of residency in Greensboro city limits as well as a photo ID. You must show these documents to staff in order to pick up your tools. Once your Lending Request Form has been received by the City, a Neighborhood Toolbox team member will contact you to make the necessary arrangements.

The program is only for non-commercial use. Tools may be borrowed for up to five days at a time.

A pdf version of the Lending Request Form can be found here. For more information on the program visit Greensboro’s website.