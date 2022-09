A sign is shown in front of an McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum.

A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue.

63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were 20 cents.

The GHM shared a picture of students hanging out at McDonald’s in the 1950s, so you can take a trip down memory lane.

