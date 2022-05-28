GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina registered sex offender will be spending the next 51-to-136 months in federal prison after violating the terms of his supervised release, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Dwayne Hougom, 51, has been a registered sex offender since 2009 when he was convicted of second-degree rape.

Orange County deputies arrested Hougom in February of 2020, charging him with 21 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation. Third-degree sexual exploitation refers to possessing material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Deputies found nearly 300 images on two electronic devices of Hougom’s that were seized during a search warrant in October of 2019.

Hougom was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina on Oct. 25, 2021, and was charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography

Receiving child pornography

Hougom plead guilty to the charges in January of 2022.

On Thursday in Greensboro, Senior United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr, sentenced Hougom to 51-to-136 months in federal prison. He will begin to serve his sentence in July and will be under supervised release once his sentence is complete.

“This outcome was made possible through the hard work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigator Ashley Woodlief’s commitment to prosecuting sexual exploitation cases helped us achieve this conviction,” said US Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.