GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced on Wednesday that Anna Vtipil, a Raleigh native, is the grand prize winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest.

In recognition of her first-place win, Vtipil and her ensemble have been awarded a performance spot at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, which runs from Sept. 9-11, and eight hours of recording time at Black Rabbit Audio.

“We are so excited to be performing in the NC Folk Festival this September alongside so many incredible musicians,” Vtipil said. “We are extremely grateful for this opportunity, and we cannot wait to share some new music with everyone!”

Vtipil and three additional performer groups were selected in June as contest finalists from a competitive pool of 47 applications.

The public was invited in July to participate in online voting for their favorite group from among the four finalists. Vtipil received the most online votes and was declared the grand prize winner.

The 2022 Not Your Average Folk contest public voting results are provided below:

first place: Anna Vtipil from Raleigh

second place: The Zinc Kings from Greensboro

third place: The Travis Williams Group from Winston-Salem

honorable mention: Discount Rothko from Pfafftown