GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro biker community is mourning the loss of a friend.

Andrew Goras, 33, died Tuesday night after colliding with a car while leaving work on his motorcycle. It happened at the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Flagstone Drive in Greensboro.

Goras’ friends tell FOX8 that tragic accidents like this happen often, but they never thought they’d lose Goras to one.

“It was just total and complete shock,” said Amanda Bartley, Goras’ girlfriend of 14 years.

Goras was supposed to pick up Bartley Tuesday night after work.

“I messaged him…and asked where he was, and he never looked at the message or responded,” she said.

Goras was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle east on Industrial Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. A driver heading in the opposite direction turned left on Flagstone Drive, and Goras hit him.

He was thrown from his motorcycle and died on scene. Police tape and pieces of his bike still remained on the street Wednesday afternoon.

“He was always super careful, and I thought he would go through, and he’d be fine,” Bartley said. “It happens to other people. It never happens to you or anyone you know.”

Goras’ death left a big hole in the North Carolina biker community. He was well-known for advocating for bike safety and organizing benefit rides to help others. Many of those he planned with his friend Tony Hogan.

“He does all the Toys for Tots,” Hogan said. “He does charity, cancer events, people struggling financially. It doesn’t matter how big or how small.”

After the hundreds of benefit rides Goras planned since he started riding in 2009, his friends are planning one in memory of the 33-year-old.

“I never in my dreams ever imagine that he would be the one on the poster that we’re going to ride for,” Hogan said.

Bikers will gather Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Dunham Sports in Asheboro to remember the motorcyclist.

“He’s participated in rides for other riders who’ve passed away and to raise donations for their families,” Bartley said. “I just never thought that I’d be on the end of that.”

It costs $20 per bike. That money will go to Goras’ family in case of any financial issues.

“He was just big on community, and I’m glad that he left the legacy that he did,” Bartley said.

Greensboro police are still investigating. They haven’t said anything yet about any possible charges.