GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — License plate readers, drones and state-of-the-art camera systems are the crime-fighting tools all over the North Carolina A&T State University campus.

The police chief launched a real-time intelligence system to better protect anyone who steps foot on campus.

When students return in a few weeks, they will notice more cameras. They are linked to a system called FUSUS. NCA&T is one of the first universities in the UNC system to get it.

“Why A&T? Because we lead the way,” Chief Jermaine Cherry said.

When classes start in the fall, the technical institution will have some of the most advanced safety technology in place.

“In order for me to ask our officers, all of us, to do our job, I have to be willing to provide them with the best tools that are available,” Cherry said.

The campus police chief said a real-time video system is his best tool. Cherry showed FOX8 the view he gets from the dozens of cameras inside each building.

“I’m able to go into the FUSUS platform and see every building on campus, every floor on campus, every camera on campus,” he said.

He can also see active calls. When they come in, the chief gets an alert and a red flashing dot on his computer. A yellow dot shows which officer is in the area to respond.

“We now have the ability to live stream into the officer’s body camera … While the officer’s responding to a call for service, I have the ability or command has the ability to see in real time what that officer is seeing,” Cherry said.

Cherry can also tap into license plate readers and a drone. He wants to use this technology to keep crime off campus and be able to collaborate with other agencies. The Greensboro Police Department has the same system.

“The city is struggling with some of the criminal activity that is happening throughout the city,” Cherry said.

In April, a freshman at the university, Deja Reaves, was shot and killed near an off-campus apartment complex.

“I go to bed every night concerned about our students,” Cherry said.

The chief hopes his efforts to bring the latest technology to NCA&T will prevent another tragedy and reassure parents, students and staff the campus is safe.

“We don’t want to lose another student to senseless violence in the city … So we’re working together,” he said. “We’re locking the arm in arms with one another. We’re throwing ideas on the table, and we do have a plan coming up this next school year.”

Part of that plan is monitoring off-campus housing more frequently.

Cherry said other universities in North Carolina are reaching out to him, exploring the idea of adding FUSUS to their campuses.

FOX8 asked how much it costs. Cherry did not have an answer but said the university funded the enhanced security.