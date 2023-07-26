GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On-campus housing at North Carolina A&T State University is much needed as students deal with housing issues.

In the past, students have been placed in hotels because there wasn’t enough housing.

“Our housing is limited already,” said Mykala Tucker, who is a freshman living on campus.

Since 2018, NC A&T has bought out six private apartment complexes to accommodate student needs.

Housing is the top priority for students who are going back to class in just a few weeks.

Finding a spot to live on campus has been a struggle for students like junior Chalmat Richmouko.

The rule to get on-campus housing is first come, first served, and options can be limited.

Freshmen students like Tucker anticipate facing issues.

“I feel like it’s going to be a hassle because if you don’t get there before everybody else, then you lost your spot,” Tucker said.

As the university grows, the administration knows the struggle students are facing.

The school announced additional dorm expansion back in 2018, but delays put those plans on the back burner.

Now the school is ready to move forward with designs on a new 400-bed residence hall located off Bluford Street.

“I feel like this new residence hall is going to be also beneficial to lots of your friends as well. So this is kind of a hassle trying to deal with housing,” Tucker said.

The location right now is an empty space where people occasionally use it as a parking lot.

The cost for the residence hall is a total of $60 million. This is the first time in at least 16 years the university will be building a new dorm.

University leaders estimate that construction could start in the fall of 2025.

But first, the board of trustees for NCA&T will have to approve the housing designs.

It is still unclear when the board of trustees will review the designs.