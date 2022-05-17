GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — College students are already searching for a place to live for the fall semester and running into roadblocks.

Some students at North Carolina A&T State University told FOX8 they applied to live on campus and missed out on a slot.

“I don’t know where I’m going to stay next semester,” said Emery Alexander, a rising senior. “It’s kind of frustrating having to sign up for classes and still not even know where you’re going to stay.”

A few Aggie parents have also reached out to FOX8 worried about where their children will live as rental rates skyrocket.

An N.C. A&T spokesperson told FOX8 the university houses nearly 50% of the student body, which is more students than most universities in the country.

At last check, there were around 200 students who applied to live on campus but did not secure a place.

“Housing has been particularly difficult, especially for upperclassmen because the way it’s set up here,” Alexander said. “Freshmen are getting first picks on housing as opposed to the other way around, so now a lot of upperclassmen are trying to fight for a place to stay on campus.”

There are around 5,600 beds for students, but 2,800 of those beds are reserved for first-year students, according to the university.

This includes residence halls and six surrounding campus apartments the university purchased to keep up with the record enrollment over the past eight years.

“We have a very high admission rate,” Alexander said. “We end up accepting more students than we can house.”

The mother of a rising senior who lives out of state told FOX8 that her daughter met all the housing deadlines. She asked FOX8 not to reveal her identity.

“These students are trying to get their education, and housing should not be something that they have to sit and worry about and stress about,” she said.

She told FOX8 there was a time when the housing portal was down for students to sign up for a bed in the fall. It left her and her daughter in a panic. A university e-mail showed it was restored in mid-March.

“She tried to get in but…she was unable to,” the mother said. “She was like ‘I’ll go back in the next day, and then when she tried to go back in…she was unable to go in.'”

Since her daughter did not secure a spot on campus, they are online hunting for apartments.

“I’m not familiar with the area. I don’t know if it’s a good area, what’s not a good area, what’s a good apartment, what’s not a good apartment,” she said. “I’m like ‘so we’re going to have to come out of pocket for her senior year for housing because N.C. A&T can’t accommodate her.'”

Leasing agents at multiple apartments within two miles of the university told FOX8 they’re booked, and students have called daily.

Alexander told FOX8 he’s set this summer, but August remains up in the air.

“I’m going to have to get a job because I’m not sure if I’m going to have to renew my lease or get an apartment somewhere else,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet.”

A university spokesperson said housing staff are working with students who need a place to stay.

A new residence hall is in the planning stage and will offer some relief in the future.

FOX8 requested an interview with a N.C. A&T housing and residence life representative but were told no one was available.