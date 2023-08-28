GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s less than one week into a new semester, and North Carolina A&T State University is dealing with crime on campus.

It’s prompting university police to step up security efforts. A shooting happened Friday night outside the student center after a fight broke out amongst a group of non-students.

University police officers are stepping up patrols inside and outside the student center. They’re also restricting access to who can enter the building at night. Students are glad police are taking action but fear it won’t be enough.

Friday night’s shooting left one person hurt. At least two people called 911 after hearing gunfire.

“They fired 10 shots,” one person told a dispatcher.

Another caller claimed she saw the suspect.

“I saw two boys walking and one had a gun in his hand,” said the caller. “I drove off, but then I heard gunshots and people screaming.”

Earlier that day, another person was shot on Circle Drive just outside of campus.

“So, when I heard about it, I was pissed off, I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off because it’s just day two of classes and you’re already about to kill somebody,” said one student.

In response, the university’s chancellor sent out a message saying there will be additional patrols at the student center and near off-campus housing. There’s also a new policy, which gives campus police the authority to remove unwanted people from campus.

“Crime happens,” said Chief Jermaine Cherry. “It’s what you’re going to do about it when it happens.”

Ahead of the new semester, FOX8 crews talked with Cherry, who spent the summer adding new technology across campus to keep students and staff safe. That includes license plate readers, dozens of cameras inside and outside buildings and a safety app students can download.

“We believe that the students are our greatest asset,” said Chief Cherry. “We believe that. And because we believe that we will stop at nothing to make sure that they’re safe.”

Friday’s shooting remains under investigation. Police have not made any arrests in the case yet.