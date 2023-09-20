GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T State University is going to perform at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Califonia on New Year’s Day.

The Rose Parade is one of the more iconic parades in America and is best known for its association with the Rose Bowl college football game.

The Rose Bowl, nicknamed “The Grandaddy of Them All”, is arguably the most prestigious bowl game in college football.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 04: Actor Matthew McConaughey and cyclist Lance Armstrong celebrate after the Texas Longhorns defeated the USC Trojans 41-38 to win the BCS National Championship Rose Bowl Game on January 4, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Historic events such as the 2006 BCS National Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans which is often considered to be the greatest college football game have taken place at the Rose Bowl.

This year’s Rose Bowl will be a part of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, the winner will advance to the National Championship game.

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine is among 20 bands that were selected to be a part of the parade.

Bands from around the globe are among the 20. Costa Rica, Japan and Sweden are among the other nations that will have bands perform.

Alex Aghajanian, the President of the Tournament of Roses, personally invited the marching band to the Rose Parade.

An aerial view of the NCAA 79th Rose Bowl Game between the University of Washington Huskies and the University of Michigan Wolverines on 1st January 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, United States. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 38 – 31. (Photo by Ken Levine/Allsport/Getty Images)

The selection was due to BGMM’s “musicianship, showmanship and amazing talent,” Aghajanian said.

“This is a tremendous honor and opportunity for the band. Marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade will be great exposure for our students,” said Kenneth Ruff, Ed.D., director of bands. “Our students work very hard all year. They deserve this. I’m excited for them. My hope is that everyone will see that as well and choose to donate.”

46 million people are expected to watch the parade this year. However, this isn’t the first time that the Blue and Gold Marching Machine has performed on the big stage.

The band performed for an NFL stadium at halftime at Ford Field during a Detroit Lions game in 2022.