GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina A&T State University Blue and Gold Marching Machine has an eventful weekend coming up.

On Friday, the BGMM will compete against Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South for the title of Division I HBCU Band of the Year at 6 p.m. on ESPN3 and ESPN+ at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After their performance in Atlanta, the BGMM will travel back to North Carolina on Sunday to perform at Bank of America Stadium during halftime of the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The performance will be a part of the Panthers’ Inspire Change game theme of Representation Matters: Celebrating Black Culture.

The TopCats from the Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse will also be performing in the endzone.

The BGMM will perform on an even larger stage on New Year’s Day as the band will perform at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Califonia on New Year’s Day.

The Rose Parade is one of the more iconic parades in America and is best known for its association with the Rose Bowl college football game.

The Rose Bowl, nicknamed “The Grandaddy of Them All”, is arguably the most prestigious bowl game in college football.

This year, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff Semifinal.