GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Check out this preview performance from SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares ahead of this week’s edition of Music For a Sunday Evening in the Park!

The live performance will take place free of charge on Sunday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Latham Park on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Visit creativegreensboro.com for more information.