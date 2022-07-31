GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns.
The event will not be taking place.
by: Brayden Stamps
Posted:
Updated:
