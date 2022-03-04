Murder of Carolyn Tiger: Greensboro mother killed while driving to son’s birthday party – still unsolved 3 years later

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — On March 3, 2019, Greensboro mother and wife Carolyn Tiger was murdered in an apparent road rage incident while driving to her oldest son’s birthday party. 

Officers say the shooting itself happened at 4:35 p.m., at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Patton Avenue, which is directly next to a police substation.  

In the days that followed, investigators released several key facts in the case to no avail. 

Now, more than three years later, her killer still has not been caught. 

Tonight, we revisit the case and hear from the detective in charge of it as well as Carolyn’s husband, who continues to search for answers.  

